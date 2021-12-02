Reviewing Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) & Its Rivals

Lomiko Metals (OTC: LMRMF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lomiko Metals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.37, meaning that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lomiko Metals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lomiko Metals Competitors 691 2361 2736 110 2.38

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus target price of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 314.99%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.86%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A -$880,000.00 -7.47 Lomiko Metals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -13.18

Lomiko Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Lomiko Metals Competitors -1,028.46% 6.79% 0.01%

Summary

Lomiko Metals competitors beat Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

