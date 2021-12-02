Reviewing Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) & BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zenvia and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia N/A N/A N/A BOX -4.13% -48.70% -2.00%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zenvia and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 0 3 0 3.00 BOX 1 2 6 0 2.56

Zenvia currently has a consensus target price of $27.65, indicating a potential upside of 224.15%. BOX has a consensus target price of $28.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Given Zenvia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zenvia is more favorable than BOX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zenvia and BOX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $83.36 million 4.21 -$4.16 million N/A N/A BOX $770.77 million 5.07 -$43.43 million ($0.23) -112.21

Zenvia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BOX.

Summary

Zenvia beats BOX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

