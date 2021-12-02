RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXF. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $97.90 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $103.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.72.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

