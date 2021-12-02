RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,424 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

