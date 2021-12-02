RFG Advisory LLC Buys 150 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 110.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the second quarter worth about $251,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $97.90 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.72.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

