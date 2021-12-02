RFG Advisory LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

NULG stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01.

