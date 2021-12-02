RFG Advisory LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

