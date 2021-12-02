RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.96. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.44 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

