RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of VGLT opened at $91.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

