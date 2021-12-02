RFG Advisory LLC Sells 46 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $616.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.16. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,673,457. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.