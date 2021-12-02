RFG Advisory LLC Sells 69 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $435.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

