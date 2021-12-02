Richard A. Waldron Sells 3,626 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $95,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $21.80 on Thursday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 72.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,918,000 after purchasing an additional 727,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,410,000 after purchasing an additional 178,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the third quarter worth $24,847,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.