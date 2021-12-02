Ricoh Company, Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ricoh in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Ricoh stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 865.00 and a beta of 0.68. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Ricoh had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

