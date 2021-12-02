RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $203.00 and last traded at $203.00, with a volume of 30810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.98.

Specifically, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $1,753,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,549 shares of company stock valued at $19,903,080. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.