Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,995.83 ($65.27).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,695.50 ($61.35) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £76.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,697.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,426.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

