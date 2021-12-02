Rise Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $3,660.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005337 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004410 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 189,407,483 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

