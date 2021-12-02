Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 2220270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.