Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Manhattan Bridge Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 62.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

