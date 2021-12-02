Robert W. Baird Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $275.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $201.50 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $138.24 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

