RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 21.60.

Get RocketLab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 15.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.47. RocketLab has a 1 year low of 9.50 and a 1 year high of 21.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $32,260,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $15,993,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $12,098,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $26,915,000. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $21,875,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.