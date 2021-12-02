Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post sales of $238.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.90 million. Rogers posted sales of $210.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $940.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.30 million to $942.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $271.00 on Thursday. Rogers has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $273.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

