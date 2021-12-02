Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Up 36.5% in November

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 310,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Rogers by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $271.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.61. Rogers has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $273.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

