Ronald C. Rutman Acquires 15,000 Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,329,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,866,572.38.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$15.58 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.39.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

