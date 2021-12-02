Royal Bank of Canada Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

NTIOF stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.04). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 21.04%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

