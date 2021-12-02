Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MWA opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

