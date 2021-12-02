Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,905 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in XPEL were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in XPEL by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in XPEL by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in XPEL by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

XPEL stock opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 2.16. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.28.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,000 shares of company stock worth $31,947,910 over the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

