Royal Bank of Canada Buys 39,250 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVSA opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

