Royal Bank of Canada Buys Shares of 35,076 Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $332,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

