Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $108.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after buying an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after buying an additional 933,365 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,321,000 after buying an additional 113,154 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

