Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,180 Shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,490,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Growth by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 824,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 324,800 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agile Growth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agile Growth by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of Agile Growth stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Agile Growth Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

