Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,345 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 590,311 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,119 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 17,267.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.