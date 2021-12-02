Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Upgraded at Veritas Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.94.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$2.84 on Thursday, reaching C$128.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$128.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$102.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.23. The stock has a market cap of C$183.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total transaction of C$672,182.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$741,775.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Insiders sold a total of 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843 in the last 90 days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.