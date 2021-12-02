Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to “Outperform”

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.60. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

