Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,240,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,155,000 after buying an additional 254,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after buying an additional 189,882 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.