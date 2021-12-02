Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 5,864 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.34. 22,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,962. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

