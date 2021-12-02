Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 784 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 55.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $248.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

