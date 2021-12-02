Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,200 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 630,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SALM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $318,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $35,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,100 shares of company stock valued at $486,793. 61.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Verdad Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 139,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Salem Media Group by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 52,814 shares in the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SALM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 5,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

