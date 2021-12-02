salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $316.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.56.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $586,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

