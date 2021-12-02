salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.22 billion-$7.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.22 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.680-$4.690 EPS.

NYSE:CRM traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.80. 740,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,680. The firm has a market cap of $255.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.61.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.56.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.