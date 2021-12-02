salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $360.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $360.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.56.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $251.50 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.33 and its 200 day moving average is $261.61. The company has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
