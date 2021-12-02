salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $360.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $360.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.56.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $251.50 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.33 and its 200 day moving average is $261.61. The company has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.