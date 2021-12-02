Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Paul S. Hoffner purchased 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $143.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 27.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

