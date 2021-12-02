Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys 1,642 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

IWF stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.25. 67,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

