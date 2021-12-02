Sanchez Wealth Management Group Purchases 1,604 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 0.13% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 145,751 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 186,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.91. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,652. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

