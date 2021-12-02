Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.3 days.

SISXF opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. Savaria has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

