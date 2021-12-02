Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 105.8% in November

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the October 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 463.0 days.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Scatec ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

STECF stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. Scatec ASA has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

