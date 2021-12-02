Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €150.00 ($170.45) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €163.00 ($185.23) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €157.64 ($179.13).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €148.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €143.52. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

