Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 95.9% in November

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.5 days.

SBGSF opened at $181.07 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $136.40 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.10.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. makes up 1.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.