Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.26% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.45 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50.

