Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,211 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,030,000 after acquiring an additional 656,091 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,524,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after acquiring an additional 380,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ remained flat at $$54.15 on Thursday. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,390. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.