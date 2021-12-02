Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lowered by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 128,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

